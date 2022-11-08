How to Watch All of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies in Order

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006)

This 2006 film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise centers on Jack Sparrow needing to comply with a secret deal he made.

Bootstrap Bill Turner (Stellan Skarsgard) is now a ghostly crewman on the Flying Dutchman, led by Davy Jones (Bill Nighy). Davy is an immortal sea creature who looks like a cross between a man and an octopus.

It turns out Jack’s secret deal was with Davy: The hideous captain had raised the Black Pearl from the bottom of the ocean. In exchange, Jack must now join his crew.

And if he refuses, he’s dragged down into Davy Jones’ Locker (a sort of purgatory for people who die at sea) by the massive Kraken (a massive creature that looks like a vicious squid).

Jack learns the evil captain’s weakness: his heart, which is locked in the Dead Man’s Chest. Will meets his enslaved father aboard the Dutchman and learns that Davy has the key to the chest … but not the chest itself.

Soon, three parties are all after the chest for their own reasons — the East India Trading Company, the swashbuckling pirates and the terrifying crew of the Flying Dutchman.

Jack wants it to get out of servitude, Will wants it to free his father, and Commodore James Norrington (Jack Davenport), who had allowed Jack to escape during an earlier pursuit. This cost him everything; he believes getting the chest will help restore his career.

At one point, the Kraken chases them all. But Elizabeth realizes the giant creature is only in pursuit of Jack. To save herself and the others, she distracts him with a kiss. Then chains him to the ship! Everyone else escapes while Jack is dragged down by the Kraken.

Jones now considers the debt settled. And having gotten his hands on the chest, he opens it to find — nothing! Norrington has stolen the heart and used it to get his career back on track.

The Black Pearl’s crew reassemble at the home of voodoo practitioner Tia Dalma (Naomie Harris) and decide to rescue Jack. Tia introduces the captain who will guide them. To everyone’s astonishment, it is revealed to be a resurrected Barbossa!