How to Watch All of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies in Order

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017)

This 2017 film is the fifth and most recent entry in the franchise. This is a revenge story centering on Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). He’s a ghost who has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle. Now, he’s plotting revenge against Jack, who had led him and his crew there to their deaths (and cursed existences).

Meanwhile, Jack meets a boy who seeks the Trident of Poseidon. Whoever possesses it is granted control over all the seas. It turns out that the boy is Henry Turner, son of Will Turner.

The trident can be used to free Will from his curse! A young astronomer by the name of Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) has been sentenced to death for alleged witchcraft. She escapes and meets Jack.

Upon learning of Henry’s hunt for the trident, she offers to help by using her father’s diary. (Although she doesn’t know her father’s identity.) While all this is going on, Barbossa learns his fleet is being destroyed by Salazar, who is killing pirates. And when the evil captain has Barbossa at his mercy, Barbossa talks his way out of it, offering to help find Jack.

At the climax of the film, the trident is revealed, and Henry destroys it! This breaks all curses across the sea. One of those curses included Salazar being a ghost; he’s now alive again! But he still wants revenge on Jack.

In the midst of everything, Carina discovers Barbossa is her father. But the reunion is short-lived. Barbossa sacrifices himself to kill Salazar, allowing everyone to escape.

The broken trident has also freed Will from his own curse. And at the end of the film, he reunites with Elizabeth and Henry. Jack flees to the sea on another adventure.

In a post-credits scene, Will and Elizabeth are asleep in bed when Davy Jones appears. He’s getting ready to attack when Will suddenly wakes up. He believes it’s a nightmare and goes back to sleep. But he doesn’t notice the wet barnacles on the floor.