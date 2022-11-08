How to Watch All of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies in Order

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ (2011)

This 2011 film is the fourth entry in the franchise and abandons the story from the original trilogy.

In this tale, Jack learns someone is using his name to recruit a crew and ship. It turns out to be one of his former flames, Angelica (Penélope Cruz). Jack is abducted and awakens aboard the ship to learn Angelica’s father, Blackbeard (Ian McShane), has been cursed. The only way he can be saved is to find Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth.

Jack knows where it is, ultimately being forced to help the mission. It turns out that Barbossa, hired by King George (Richard Griffiths), is on a mission to find the fountain as well. And the Spanish are after it too! But the Spaniards believe it is a terrible thing that is against God and wish to see it destroyed.

The key to using the fountain for everlasting life involves finding two chalices that belonged to Ponce de Leon and a tear of a mermaid. Things come to a head when the Spanish destroy the fountain. But Jack is able to collect everything needed.

Blackbeard tries to betray his own daughter, but he’s killed when he’s tricked into drinking from the chalice without a tear. Barbossa returns to the life of a pirate. Jack then maroons Angelica, knowing he cannot fully trust her, before setting off.

The fourth Pirates film was a box office hit after its release date, and fans were left waiting for a sequel.