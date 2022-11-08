How to Watch All of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies in Order

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003)

This 2003 movie — directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer — started it all. The first film was inspired by Walt Disney’s theme park attraction of the same name. The film takes place in 1720, when Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), her governor father and his crew discover a shipwreck while sailing to Jamaica.

They find a young boy named Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) with a golden pirate medallion around his neck and Elizabeth takes it. Fast-forward eight years and the plot of the first Pirates of the Caribbean film really kicks into gear. Elizabeth faints during a wedding proposal, accidentally dropping the medallion into the sea, causing it to pulse.

Coming to her rescue is Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp). Jack runs into Will, now grown and working as a blacksmith. After Jack is identified as a pirate, he’s tossed into prison.

The port is soon attacked by pirates, led by Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) on a ship known as the Black Pearl. They are seeking the medallion, which is one of 882 pieces his crew stole earlier. But the Aztec gods had cursed the treasure.

Now, Barbossa and his men are immortal beings who are revealed to be undead skeletons in the moonlight. And they need to break the curse. They’ve returned all the pieces, except one: the medallion. But they need one more thing to lift the curse: the blood of Will’s father, William “Bootstrap Bill” Turner. But the villains believe he’s Elizabeth’s father after she gives them a false name to protect her identity.

Will helps Jack escape prison so he can rescue Elizabeth because he’s in love with her. It turns out Jack was the former captain of the Black Pearl until Barbossa took over through mutiny. After adventures and swordfights, the curse is lifted. Barbossa is killed, and his now-mortal crew is arrested. Will and Elizabeth declare their love for each other.

And Jack? He escapes and reclaims the Black Pearl, off toward more adventure.