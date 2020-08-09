‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Adam Devine

DeVine starred on Workaholics from 2011 to 2017, in between playing the Treblemakers’ leader Bumper in two Pitch Perfect films. He then voiced Pizza Steve on Uncle Grandpa and Boone on Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. The Iowa native had a recurring role on Modern Family as Andy and appeared on The Righteous Gemstones and Green Eggs and Ham. Film-wise, his acting credits include The Intern, When We First Met (where he was also a producer) and Isn’t It Romantic. DeVine proposed to actress Chloe Bridges in October 2019 after four years of dating.