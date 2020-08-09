‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Anna Camp

Camp’s Aubrey is a staple in all three of the musical films. In between filming the movies, the actress had a recurring role on The Mindy Project, True Blood, The Good Wife and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She was also one of the stars of the short-lived series Good Girls Revolt before playing Ginny on Perfect Harmony. The South Carolina native’s film hits include Milkshake, which was written and directed by Snow, The Wedding Year and Desperados. In 2019, Camp filed for divorce from Astin after three years of marriage. Nearly a year later, she became Instagram official with musician Michael Johnson in March 2020.