‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ben Platt

Platt portrayed Jesse’s BFF and roommate, Benji, in both Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. He was then seen in Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town and starred on The Politician as Payton Hobart, which he was also an executive producer on. Platt starred as Evan Hansen on Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen beginning with its 2014 inception and through 2016. He is set to reprise the role, for which he won a Tony award, in the film adaptation. The Los Angeles native released his debut solo album in 2019 and was nominated for a Golden Globe award in 2020 for The Politician. He’s been dating his Evan Hansen replacement Noah Galvin since spring of 2020.