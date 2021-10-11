Elizabeth Banks

Banks played collegiate a cappella commentator Gail in all three Pitch Perfect films, which she also produced. She also directed Pitch Perfect 2. The Massachusetts native has since appeared in the Hunger Games franchise, Walk of Shame, The Happytime Murders, Power Rangers and Charlie’s Angels. She also voiced Lucy/Wyldstyle in the Lego Movie films. Banks starred on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Moonbeam City, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Mrs. America, in addition to having a recurring role on Modern Family. The actress, who owns Brownstone Productions with her husband Max Handelman, has produced Shrill, The Most Hated Woman in America, Resident Advisors and Charlie’s Angels — which she also wrote and directed. Banks married Handelman in 2003 and they share two children, Felix and Magnus.