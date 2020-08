Ester Dean

Dean’s Cynthia Rose was the star’s first non-animated acting gig. She reprised the role in both sequels and has since popped up on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The Oklahoma native also voiced Legsly in Trolls World Tour alongside Kendrick. The composer’s career as a songwriter is her biggest claim to fame, having penned tunes for Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and more. In 2019, she took on the role of one of the three producer-hosts on Songland.