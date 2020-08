Hana Mae Lee

While Lee’s onscreen persona, Lilly, is quiet and often not heard, the actress’ real-life career has been big and loud. The California native played Roxy in Jem and the Holograms before shifting her focus to TV roles. She portrayed Numi on Patriot, Anna on Haunters: The Musical, Julie on Those Who Can’t and Scotty Sholes on Perpetual Grace, LTD. Lee is also a makeup artist (she often does her own glam), jewelry designer and comedian.