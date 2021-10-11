John Michael Higgins

Higgins starred as Gail’s partner in crime and fellow a cappella commentator John in all three films. He then appeared in Breaking the Bank, Mascots, Almost Christmas and Status Update. The Boston native also starred on Happily Divorced, Great News, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Saved by the Bell (as Principal Ronald Toddman), Bob’s Burgers and Big Hero: The Series. Higgins hosted America Says for three seasons and competed on 25 Words or Less on and off for two seasons. The Fred Claus actor married actress Margaret Welsh in 2003. The couple share two children, son Walter and daughter Maisie.