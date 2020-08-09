Movies

‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin and More

‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Kelley Jakle

Jakle’s role as Jessica — one of two Bellas who are often mixed up by the group — was her second acting credit. Since then, the California native has had guest starring roles on Roomies, Scorpion and Resident Advisors. She has also appeared in Christmas Harmony, Mistletoe & Menorahs and Black Hearted Killer. Jakle then played Marilyn Monroe in Marilyn! The New Musical at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. Jakle has released a few solo singles and is one half of the musical duo Robin Alice, alongside Jeff Hortillosa.

