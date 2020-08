Rebel Wilson

Wilson followed up her role as Fat Amy (a.k.a Fat Patricia) with a role on Super Fun Night and Les Norton. Film-wise, the Australia native starred in How to Be Single, Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit and Cats. In 2020, she was the executive producer on LOL: Last One Laughing Australia. The same year, the actress began her “Year of Health,” in which she made it her mission to try and slim down to 75 kilograms, which equates to 165 pounds.