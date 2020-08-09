‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Shelley Regner

Regner’s portrayal of Ashley, who the Bellas always forget about, was her first acting gig. She later appeared on Youthful Daze, New Dogs, Old Tricks and was seen in What Happened Last Night, Adverse and Running With Fear. The Louisiana native has been a steady stage performer, playing Dottie in Rockwell L.A.’s A League of Their Own and appearing in Bronies: The Musical and Cruel Intentions: The Complete Unauthorized Musical. She was briefly a part of Disney Music Group’s a cappella group, DCappella, from 2018 to 2019. She’s been dating Nick Bredosky since 2016.