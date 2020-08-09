‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Skylar Astin

The same year Astin portrayed Beca’s love interest and fellow a cappella singer, Jesse, he voiced Roy in Wrek-It Ralph and appeared in Love Written in Blood. He has since been seen in Pitch Perfect 2, Flock of Dudes and Ghost of War. His TV highlights include Ground Floor, Graves, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. In 2020, Astin began playing Max on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The New York native married his Pitch Perfect costar Camp in 2016 and three years later they called it quits. He became Instagram official with model Lisa Stelly in July 2020.