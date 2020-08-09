‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Ambudkar played Bumper’s right-hand man in the Treblemakers, Donald, in the original film. After the role, he focused on TV, playing Rishi Lahiri on The Mindy Project and then starring on White Famous. He also appeared on Bartlett, Brockmire, Harvey Girls Forever! and Mira, Royal Detective. He reunited with DeVine in Game Over, Man! before acting in the live-action version of Mulan. The Maryland native has released two albums and two EPs. The comedian made his Broadway debut in 2019 with the show Freestyle Love Supreme, which also starred Lin-Manuel Miranda, which combined improv and rap on stage.