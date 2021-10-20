Aidan Quinn

Quinn portrayed Sally’s second love, officer Gary Hallet, who has one green eye and one blue and can ride a horse backwards. The actor then starred in Music of the Heart, Stolen Summer, Return to Sender, Dark Matter, Festival of Lights, The Last Keepers, Change in the Air and Spiked. The Illinois native appeared on The Book of Daniel, Weeds and Prime Suspect, before landing the role of Captain Thomas Gregson on Elementary in 2012. Quinn made his directorial debut with a 2016 episode of Elementary. His theater credits include The Exonerated as Kerry Max Cook and Conversations in Tusculum.

He wed actress Elizabeth Bracco in 1987. They share two daughters: Ava and Mia.