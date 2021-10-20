Alexandra Artrip

Artrip’s role as Sally’s brunette daughter, Antonia, was her third and final acting gig. She previously appeared on an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger and Touched by an Angel before walking away from the business in 1998. Artrip graduated from the University of New Mexico and later moved to Texas to work as a sales rep for City Paper Company. She currently works for HALO branded solutions and is a dog mom to a standard poodle named Oliver.

The former child star married Tom Fiegener in March 2019. Two years later, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Artrip is due in December 2021.