Camilla Belle

Belle portrayed a young Sally in all of the flashback scenes. The California native then appeared in Secret of the Andes, Rip Girls, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, Push, Breakaway, Amapola, Diablo, The American Side, Sundown and The Mad Whale. She also appeared in a few episodes of Dollface in 2019. Belle produced 2016’s Looking at the Stars documentary and wrote a segment of Phobias in 2021.

The actress met Joe Jonas on the 2008 set of the Jonas Brothers’ “Lovebug” music video. The pair made headlines the same year when they began dating shortly after Jonas split from Taylor Swift. The pair’s romance fizzled out in 2009 and Swift later wrote “Better Than Revenge” about the musician allegedly dumping her for Belle.