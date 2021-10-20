Dianne Wiest

Wiest played the soft-spoken Aunt Jet. She then starred on The 10th Kingdom, Law & Order, The Treatment, Life in Pieces and Mayor of Kingstown. The Missouri native’s hit films include I Am Sam, Dedication, Passengers, The Big Year, Five Nights in Maine, Sisters and Let Them All Talk. Her theater credits include Winnie in The Yale Repertory Theatre’s production of Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days, a role she reprised in Brooklyn in 2017 and in Los Angeles in 2019.

The actress was a visiting teacher at Columbia University’s Graduate Acting Program in 2010. She is the mother of two adopted daughters: Emily born in 1987 and Lily born in 1990.