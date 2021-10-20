Evan Rachel Wood

Wood played Sally’s daughter Kylie the same year she landed the role of Chloe Waters on the series Profiler. She later starred in Thirteen, The Missing, Running With Scissors, Across the Universe and The Ides of March. Her biggest TV roles include working on Once and Again, True Blood and Westworld. The Emmy nominee has been working on her directorial debut, Queen, since 2019. She also wrote the short film. Wood was part of the electric-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase from 2016 to 2017. She then joined cover band Evan + Zane with guitarist Zane Carney in 2018.

The actress was engaged to Marilyn Manson for seven months in 2010. She later accused him of raping her amid their relationship and in February 2021, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department began investing him for domestic violence. Manson denied the claims in a social media statement the same month.

Wood married Jamie Bell in 2012 and the couple welcomed a son one year later. They split in 2014. She was then briefly engaged to Zach Villa in 2017.