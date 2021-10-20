Goran Visnjic

Višnjić played Ginny’s aggressive boyfriend Jimmy Angelov, who comes back to haunt the Owens’ sisters after his death. The Croatian actor portrayed Dr. Luka Kovac on ER from 1999 to 2008 before appearing on The Deep, Tito, Red Widow, Extant, Crossing Lines, Timeless, Dollface and General, which he produced. He also starred in Close Your Eyes, Elektra, Beginners, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Dark Hearts, The Journey Home, General and Hellraiser.

The actor married painter Eva Višnjić in 1999. They share three children: Tin, Vivien and Virgo. In 2007, Goran is also the father of daughter Lana, whom he shares with Mirela Rupic.