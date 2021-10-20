Nicole Kidman

Kidman’s Gillian Owens was the wild sister who falls in love with a bad boy who threatens to kill her on multiple occasions. The actress would go on to star in Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Cold Mountain, Nine, Just Go With It, Paddington, Lion, The Beguiled, Boy Erased, Aquaman, Bombshell and The Prom. She appeared on Top of the Lake before playing lead roles — and working as an executive producer — on Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers and Expats. In 2021, Kidman’s upcoming role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos was announced. The Oscar winner has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since 1994. In 2010, she founded the production company Blossom Films.

The Hawaii native split from Tom Cruise in February 2001 after 10 years of marriage. The exes share two adopted children, Isabella and Connor. Kidman was briefly engaged to Lenny Kravitz in 2003 before marrying Keith Urban in June 2006. The actress shares daughters Sunday and Faith with the country singer.