Sandra Bullock

Bullock played the quiet and more reserved sister, Sally Owens, who falls in love twice before breaking the curse on her family. The actress then starred in 28 Days, Miss Congeniality, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Two Weeks Notice, Crash, The Proposal, The Blind Side, Gravity, Ocean’s Eight and Bird Box. The Virginia native has more than 15 producer credits, including Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous, Our Brand Is Crisis, Lost City of D and the George Lopez show. Bullock won her first Academy Award for The Blind Side and was nominated for a second Oscar for her role in 2013’s Gravity. She founded the production company Fortis Films in 1995.

The actress split from Jesse James in 2010 after five years of marriage and a cheating scandal on his part. She has been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015. Bullock adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.