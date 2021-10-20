Stockard Channing

Channing portrayed Sally and Gillian’s Aunt Frances, who helped raise them after their mother died. The actress then appeared in The Venice Project, Isn’t She Great, Where the Heart Is, Behind the Red Door, The Divorce, Must Love Dogs, Pulling Strings and Lapham Rising. She also starred on Batman Beyond, The West Wing, Out of Practice and The Good Wife. The Emmy winner returned to the stage in Dublin for 2010’s The Importance of Being Earnest. The Grease star later appeared in Broadway’s Other Desert Cities and 2018’s play Apologia in both London and New York City.

The New York native has been married four times: Walter Channing Jr. from 1963 to 1967, Paul Schmidt from 1970 to 1976, David Debin from 1976 to 1980 and David Rawle from 1980 to 1988. Channing began dating Daniel Gillham in 1990.