Andrew McCarthy

After playing Andie’s crush Blane, the former Brat Packer went on to star in popular ‘80s films including Mannequin, Less Than Zero and Weekend at Bernie’s. He later directed TV shows such as Orange Is the New Black, Gossip Girl and The Blacklist, starring his Pretty in Pink costar James Spader. He became a well-known travel writer and published the memoir, The Longest Way Home, in 2012. He is also the author of the 2017 YA novel, Just Fly Away, and released his autobiography, Brat: An ’80s Story, in 2021.

McCarthy married his college sweetheart, Carol Schneider, in 1999 — 20 years after they first started dating. The two welcomed a son, Sam, in 2002, but divorced three years later. The New Jersey native got remarried in 2011 to Irish writer and director Dolores Rice, with whom he shares two kids, Willow and Ronan, born in 2006 and 2014, respectively.