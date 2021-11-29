Annie Potts

Potts’ character, Iona, was a mentor to Andie — and an ‘80s style icon. So, it’s only fitting that she went on to star in the CBS sitcom Designing Women from 1986 to 1993. She played Janine Melnitz in Ghostbusters and its sequel, as well as the 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She is also the voice of Little Bo Peep in Toy Story, Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4. She has played Connie “Meemaw” Tucker in the Big Bang Theory prequel series, Young Sheldon, since 2017.

Potts married her fourth husband, James Hayman, in 1990. The pair welcomed two sons, James “Doc” and Harry, in 1992 and 1996, respectively. She is also mother to Clay, born in 1981, whom she shares with her third husband, Scott Senchal. Potts was married to Senchal from 1981 to 1989.