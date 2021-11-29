James Spader

His Pretty in Pink character Steff McKee was an arrogant trust fund kid that moviegoers loved to hate. The Boston native has since made a name for himself in cult films that viewers love to watch such as Secretary, Stargate and Sex, Lies and Videotape. In the 2000s, he landed memorable roles on TV shows including The Practice, Boston Legal, The Blacklist and The Office. He was also the voice of the titular villain in Avengers: The Age of Ultron.

Spader was married to decorator Victoria Kheel from 1987 and 2004. The pair share two sons, Sebastian and Elijah, born in 1989 and 1992, respectively. He began dating actress Leslie Stefanson, in 2002. They welcomed their son, Nathanael, six years later.