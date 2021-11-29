Jon Cryer

As Andie’s iconic bestie — and unrequited crush — Duckie, Cryer got to show off his lip-syncing skills to Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.” Now he is best known for his 12-season run on Two and Half Men, which ran from 2003 to 2015. The role of Alan Harper won him two Emmy Awards in 2009 and 2012 for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Lead Actor, respectively. He went on to appear as Lex Luthor on Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and Batwoman after previously playing Lex’s nephew, Lenny, in the 1987 film, Superman IV: The Quest For Peace. He released his memoir, So That Happened, in 2015.

Cryer married entertainment reporter Lisa Joyner in 2007. The two adopted their daughter, Daisy, two years later. He shares a son, Charlie Austin, born in 2000, with his ex-wife, British actress Sarah Trigger, whom he was with from 1999 to 2004.