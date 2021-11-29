Molly Ringwald

After Pretty in Pink, Ringwald would go on to star in the coming-of-age comedy For Keeps, before playing the adult in teen movies like Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Jem and the Holograms and Netflix’s Kissing Booth trilogy. She was a regular on Freeform’s Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013 before joining the cast of Riverdale in 2017. One year later, she battled her Pretty in Pink costar Jon Cryer on the musical reality competition series Drop the Mic. She released her debut jazz album, Except Sometimes, in 2013.

Ringwalf was married to French writer Valéry Lameignère from 1999 to 2002 before she moved on with Greek author Panio Gianopoulos. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Mathilda, in 2003 before getting married four years later. In 2009, they became parents to fraternal boy-girl twins, Roman and Adele.