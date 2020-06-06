Chad Lowe

The Ohio native played Bryon Montgomery, father of Aria, throughout the show. He went on to play Clyde Bennett in three Hailey Dean Mystery films on Hallmark Channel. In 2019, the Life Goes On alum voiced Billy Baston on an episode of Young Justice and appeared in 7 Days to Vegas. From 2017 to 2020, he had a recurring role on Supergirl as Thomas Coville. In 2007, Lowe divorced Hilary Swank after 10 years of marriage. He has been married to TV producer Kim Painter since 2010. The two share two daughters Fiona and Mabel.