Holly Marie Combs

The California native played Aria’s mom, Ella Montgomery, on the Freeform series. In 2016, she was seen in Love’s Complicated before reuniting with her Charmed costars for an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2019. In 2020, the actress reunited with some of the PLL moms to create the “Pretty Little Wine Moms” podcast amid the coronavirus pandemic. In between attending Wizard World conventions and meeting fans, the Picket Fences alum married her longtime beau, Mike Ryan, in September 2019.