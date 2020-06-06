Janel Parrish

Throughout PLL, Parrish portrayed Mona Vanderwaal, Hanna’s friend and eventual frenemy. She has since played Margot in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequel. The Hawaii native was also in 2018’s Trespassers, Tiger and I’ll Be Watching. Parrish reprised the role of Mona for 2019’s The Perfectionists spinoff. In 2020, she starred in Until We Meet Again and returned for the third To All the Boys film. In between her on-screen gigs, Parrish was a part of Toronto’s Grease ensemble in 2018 and The Last Five Years show in 2019. The actress married Chris Long in 2018.