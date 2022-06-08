Keegan Allen

Allen’s breakout role was playing Toby Cavanaugh, Spencer’s love interest, on the Freeform drama. He appeared on two episodes of Major Crimes in 2017 and two episodes of What/If in 2019. The same year, the California native was in Zeroville. In February 2020, it was announced that Allen would play Liam, the brother of Jared Padalecki’s Cordell in the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger titled Walker. The CW show was renewed for a third season in March 2022.

Allen has published two books, both of which feature his original photographs. In 2015, he released life.love.beauty and in 2018, he dropped Hollywood: Photos and Stories From Foreverland.