Keegan Allen

Allen’s breakout role was playing Toby Cavanaugh, Spencer’s love interest, on the Freeform drama. He appeared on two episodes of Major Crimes in 2017 and two episodes of What/If in 2019. The same year, the California native was in Zeroville. In February 2020, it was announced that Allen would play Liam Walker, the brother of Jared Padalecki’s Cordell Walker in the upcoming 2020 reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger titled Walker. Allen has published two books, both of which feature his original photographs. In 2015, he released life.love.beauty and in 2018, he dropped Hollywood: Photos and Stories From Foreverland.