Laura Leighton

For all seven seasons of the show, Leighton portrayed Hanna Marin’s mom, Ashley Marin. Since its end, the Melrose Place alum has appeared on an episode of Code Black and starred in Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane. The Iowa native has been married to Desperate Housewives alum Doug Savant since 1998. They share two children, son Jack and daughter Lucy. She has appeared on her former costars PLL podcast as well.