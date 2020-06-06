Lesley Fera

After playing Spencer’s mom, Veronica Hastings, on the teen drama, Fera appeared on an episode of The Good Doctor, American Horror Story and Great Performances in 2018. The following year, the California native was seen on NCIS: Los Angeles and The Orville. Fera has continued to do theater work throughout her career, starring in 2019’s Between Riverside and Crazy, among other plays. In 2020, she launched the “Pretty Little Wine Moms” podcast with the help of her husband Ned Mochel, who she’s been married to since 2012. The couple also created the “Homeward Bound: Surviving the Coronavirus” podcast.