Sasha Pieterse

Pieterse competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, shortly after PLL came to an end. She was also seen in The Honor List before reprising her role as Alison DiLaurentis on the 2019 spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. That same year, she appeared on two episodes of Epic Night. The South African-born star married actor Hudson Sheaffer in May 2018, and two years later, she announced that they are expecting their first child.