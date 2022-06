Tyler Blackburn

Blackburn played Rosewood’s bad boy, Caleb Rivers, who fell for Hanna, beginning in 2011. While on the series, he also starred as one of the leads on the show’s short-lived spinoff, Ravenswood, from 2013 to 2014. In 2017, the California native appeared in Hello Again and in 2019, he began playing Alex Manes on Roswell, New Mexico. Blackburn has also pursued a music career, releasing numerous songs with Carolyne Neuman, also known as Novi.