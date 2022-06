Brant Daugherty

Since playing Noel, the Ohio native starred in Dear White People, Freakish, Lost Star and a role in the film Fifty Shades Freed. Daugherty later transitioned to Hallmark projects including Timeless Love, Mingle All the Way, The Baker’s Son and A Royal Runaway Romance.

In 2019, Daugherty got married to Kimberly Hidalgo. They twosome announced that they were expecting their first child one year later. Their son Wilder arrived in March 2021.