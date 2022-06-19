Claire Holt

After her time as Samara, the Australia native moved on to playing Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies. Holt also starred alongside David Duchovny and Grey Damon on NBC’s Aquarius.

On the big screen, the actress booked roles in 47 Meters Down opposite Mandy Moore, The Divorce Party, A Violent Separation and Untitled Horror Movie.

Holt was married to Matthew Kaplan from 2016 to 2017. Following her divorce, the Mean Girls 2 star moved on with Andrew Joblon and the pair exchanged vows in August 2018. Five months ahead of their nuptials, Holt revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

The former CW star welcomed son James in March 2019 and daughter Elle in September 2020.