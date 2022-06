Gregg Sulkin

Since his brief stint as Ezra’s brother Wes, Sulkin has booked lead roles on Faking It, Runaways and Pretty Smart. The England native has also appeared on the big screen in A Mouse Tale, Don’t Hang Up, Status Update, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, This Is the Year and is set to star in Oh, Boy!.

Off screen, Sulkin dated Bella Thorne and was linked to Lexy Panterra. In October 2018, he made his relationship with Michelle Randolph public.