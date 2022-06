Ian Harding

Since wrapping up the role of Ezra, Harding has continued to appear on television with projects including Chicago Med, Magnum P.I. and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

The actor also starred in Office Uprising, Ford v Ferrari and The Hater.

In August 2021, Us confirmed that Harding married his longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart. The couple tied the knot in 2019 after eight years of dating.