Lindsey Shaw

Since playing Paige, the Nickelodeon alum scored roles on Suburgatory, Faking It, Hers and History and Lucifer.

The Nebraska native was linked to her 10 Things I Hate About You costar Ethan Peck but they called it quits in 2010.

In July 2021, Shaw announced that she was taking a break from social media after receiving backlash for comments she made about a dance on TikTok that was made popular by Black creators. Devon Werkheiser, who worked with Shaw on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, showed support for his former costar.