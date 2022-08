What Were the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Connections?

In addition to being a spinoff of the original series, Original Sin also wove in several PLL Easter eggs. Following her daughter’s birth, Imogen mentioned to Tabby that she decided to give the baby up for adoption. The lucky couple — Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding) — live nearby in Rosewood and are happy with an open adoption that keeps Imogen in the little one’s life.