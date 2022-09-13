Everything to Know About Season 2 of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Will There Be More ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Easter Eggs?

According to Bring, the door is always open when it comes to future hints at the original Pretty Little Liars series. “We always think nods are fun and Easter eggs are fun and wanted to give nods to the PLL universe and also the Riverdale universe,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly about the mentions in season 1. “I actually pushed that more than Roberto because I’m such a fan. So whenever I can find ways to slip that in, I think Roberto relents to me.”