Action!

“The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks!!!” screenwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa gushed in an August 2021 Instagram upload featuring Madison, Kinney and Reficco. “Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd…”