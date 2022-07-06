The 1st Trailer

Released in July 2022, the first full trailer for the series begins with narration by Imogen. “Every town has one,” she intones. “The scary house across the street from the cemetery where the girl lived alone with her mother and something terrible happened. In Millwood, that girl was me.”

Later in the clip, the five Liars receive a text from “A” that reads, “One down. Five to go.” At a school assembly, an administrator implies that a student has been killed while one of the Liars says, “‘A’ is testing us.” The video also includes a flashback to 1999 when Imogen’s mother attended a rave where a girl named Angela Waters died by suicide. The trailer — which includes references to classic movies including Halloween and Carrie — hints that the new show will be much more horror-inspired than the original series.