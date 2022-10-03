Alexis Neiers
The former reality star served her sentence for her involvement in the Hollywood burglaries at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California. She was arrested for a second time in December 2010 and was ordered to spend a year in rehab.
Since then, Alexis has transitioned into a career as a counselor at Alo House Recovery Centers. The podcast host — who has been sober for more than one decade — married Evan Haines in 2012. They welcomed daughter Harper in 2013 and their second child, Dakota, was born in 2015.
After separating from Haines in 2021, the California native filed for divorce in August 2022.