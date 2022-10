Brenda Blethyn

The Secrets & Lies actress played matriarch Mrs. Bennet in the 2005 adaptation. Blethyn got her start acting in Death of an Expert Witness, Chance in a Million, The Witches, Little Voice and more. The Mixed Fancies author also starred in On a Clear Day, Atonement, London River, Dead Man Running and Kate & Koji.

Blethyn was previously married to Alan James Blethyn from 1964 to 1973. She later wed Michael Mayhew in 2010.